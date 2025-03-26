Theta Network (THETA) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $18.63 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,636.84 or 1.00390091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,262.85 or 0.99961667 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a blockchain platform designed for media, entertainment, and AI-driven applications. It enables decentralised video streaming, content delivery, and data storage while integrating AI through EdgeCloud AI Services, which support generative AI models, Agentic AI frameworks for autonomous interactions, and collaborative machine learning with FedML. Its Metachain architecture allows scalable blockchain interactions, while its Edge Network provides decentralised computing for AI model deployment. The dual-token system—THETA for governance and TFUEL for transactions—powers operations, including AI-based services. With EVM compatibility, Theta supports smart contracts for AI data validation and decentralised AI applications, positioning itself as a multi-functional Web3 infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.