The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

