The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.