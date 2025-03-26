The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

