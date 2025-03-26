The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $55,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $80,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,127,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $21,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Stock Down 1.7 %
HSY opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $211.92.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
