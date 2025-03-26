The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

