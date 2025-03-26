The GEO Group (GEO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2025 – The GEO Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – The GEO Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2025 – The GEO Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – The GEO Group was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2025 – The GEO Group was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

