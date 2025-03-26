The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Plans Dividend of $0.16

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 109.9% increase from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Defiance Quantum ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,942. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37.

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

