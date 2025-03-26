The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Plans Dividend of $0.16

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1576 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 109.9% increase from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Defiance Quantum ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,942. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37.

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Dividend History for Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM)

