Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. Textron has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

