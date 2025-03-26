Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.72 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.72 ($0.19). Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

