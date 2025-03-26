Telsey Advisory Group Estimates PVH’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

PVH stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. PVH has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

