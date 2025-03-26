Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – March 25th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide a range of communication services such as mobile and fixed-line telephony, internet access, and data services. These stocks represent investments in the telecommunications industry, which plays a critical role in connecting people and businesses worldwide, and are often influenced by technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $863.33. 822,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,696. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $968.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,362,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,708,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

