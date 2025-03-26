Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

