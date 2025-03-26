Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
About Telecom Italia
