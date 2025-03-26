Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,250 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,975,000 after buying an additional 373,696 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AMG opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

View Our Latest Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.