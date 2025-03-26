Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,949 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

Copart stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

