Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,102 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 342.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $197.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.84.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

