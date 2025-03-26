Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

