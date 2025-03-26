Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 181,839 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 68,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

