Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 74,184 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

