TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after buying an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

