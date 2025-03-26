TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

