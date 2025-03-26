TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Trading Down 2.8 %

BRKR opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

