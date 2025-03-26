TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $4,494,672.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,713.38. This represents a 30.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

