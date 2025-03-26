TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

