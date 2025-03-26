TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1,830.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 627,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3,120.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 620,325 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYG opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

