TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 4,882 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 488,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.