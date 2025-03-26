TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,877 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $94,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $618.72 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.76.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.