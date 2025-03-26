TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,039 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $143,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHE opened at $608.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.85. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $646.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

