TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 118,799 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,799 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $99,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.10 and a 12 month high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

