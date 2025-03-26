TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,522 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

