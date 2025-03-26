Tandem Group (LON:TND) Issues Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

Tandem Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:TND opened at GBX 170.75 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of £9.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 209.20 ($2.71).

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

