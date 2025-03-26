Tandem Group (LON:TND) Announces Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

Tandem Group Stock Performance

Shares of TND stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.75 ($2.21). 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. Tandem Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.20 ($2.71).

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc is a designer, developer, distributor and retailer of sports, leisure and mobility products.

