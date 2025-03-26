Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a market capitalization of $938.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

