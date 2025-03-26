T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Declares $0.29 Dividend

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2853 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

THYF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

