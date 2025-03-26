SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,561,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,866,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,924,000. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,953,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1286 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

