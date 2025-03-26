SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
