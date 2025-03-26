SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.