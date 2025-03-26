SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 5,006 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

