SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 13,697 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $986.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71.
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
