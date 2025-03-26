Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.98

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.9773 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 33.6% increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 18.52 and a 1 year high of SEK 26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 21.45.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

