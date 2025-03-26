Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,403. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

