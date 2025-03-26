Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7123 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 13.2% increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

