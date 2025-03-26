Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.