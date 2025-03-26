Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Gregory Forsyth Sells 146,044 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 146,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.75 ($23.74), for a total value of A$5,513,161.00 ($3,467,396.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

