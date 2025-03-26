Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.95.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.
