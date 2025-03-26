Summitry LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 174.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

