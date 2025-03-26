Summitry LLC Buys 180 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $485.35 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $536.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.57 and a 200 day moving average of $460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

