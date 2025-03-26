Summit Global Investments Sells 199 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $519.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.59.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
