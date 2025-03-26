Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $18.06 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

