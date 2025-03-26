STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0484

STP (STPT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $94.04 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000054 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.0473822 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,503,397.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.