StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE ENZ opened at $0.45 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

