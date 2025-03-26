StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 7.5 %
NYSE ENZ opened at $0.45 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
